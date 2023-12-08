Hyannis man recently released from prison held following dangerousness hearing regarding Thanksgiving shooting



HYANNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced Friday that Mark Griswold, 53-years-old, of Hyannis has been found dangerous by the Barnstable County District Court, for his role relating to the Thanksgiving Day shooting in Hyannis.

Mark Griswold, 53 years old, of Hyannis, was found dangerous on the following charges: Firearm-Armed Assault to Murder, Assault and Battery with a Firearm, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Discharge a Firearm within 500 feet building, and Assault & Battery on a family or household member.

On Thursday November 23, 2023, at approximately 5:37 PM, Barnstable Police received a 911 call from a a Hamden Circle address in Hyannis reporting gun shots being fired and an individual being hit. Upon arrival officers located victim with gunshot wounds and transported the victim to a nearby hospital. After further investigation Barnstable police were able to identify the shooter as Mark Griswold. Griswold had been recently released from State Prison after serving five years for firearm related offenses.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation conducted by Barnstable Department. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Isaacs, Chief of Domestic Violence Unit. Mark Griswold was found dangerous in the Barnstable District Court on December 8, 2023 and was held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in the Barnstable District Court on January 4, 2024, for a Probable Cause Hearing. Mr. Griswold is also scheduled to appear in the Barnstable Superior Court on January 26, 2024, for a probation surrender hearing related to possession of a firearm charges.

Due to the nature of this case the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment at this time regarding charges against Mark Griswold. The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.

Photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN file