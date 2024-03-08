Hyannis Thanksgiving day shooting defendant arraigned in superior court



HYANNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced on today’s date that Mark Griswold, 53-years-old, of Hyannis, MA, was arraigned in the Barnstable Superior Court, for his role relating to the Thanksgiving Day shooting in Hyannis.

Mark Griswold was arraigned on the following charges: Firearm- Armed Assault with Intent to Murder, A&B with Dangerous Weapon Serious Bodily Injury, A&B on Family/ Household member, Intimidation of a Witness, Carry loaded firearm without a license, Discharge Firearm within 500 feet of Dwelling, Carry Firearm without a license, and Carry Firearm without a license, Third & Subsequent Offense.

On Thursday November 23, 2023, at approximately 5:37 PM, Barnstable Police received a 911 call from a Hyannis address reporting gun shots being fired, and an individual being hit. Upon arrival officers located victim with gunshot wounds and transported victim to nearby hospital. Detectives were able to determine that Mark Griswold was the shooter after an extensive investigation that included video canvassing, ballistics and scientific testing. Mr. Griswold had been recently released from State Prison after serving five years for firearm related offenses.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation conducted by Detective Sergent Kevin Connolly and members of the Barnstable Department. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Isaacs, Chief of Domestic Violence Unit. Mark Griswold is scheduled for a Dangerousness Hearing in the Barnstable Superior Court on March 15, 2024, he is currently being held without bail at the Barnstable House of Correction. Mr. Griswold is also scheduled to appear in the Barnstable Superior Court on April 9, 2024, for a probation surrender hearing related to possession of a firearm charges.

Due to the nature of this case the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment at this time regarding charges against Mark Griswold.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.

