Hyannis woman arrested for OUI after crashing into parked vehicle in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Monday, at approximately 5:54 pm, officers were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel in West Yarmouth for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The reporting party stated her parked vehicle had been struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of the motel.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Alexa Cooke, 52, of Hyannis MA. After an investigation Cooke was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol and other charges. Cooke was transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing and later released on bail.

Cooke was charged with the following;

Operating under the influence of liquor(2nd offense)

Negligent operation of a Motor Vehicle