Hyannis woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl



YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at approximately 2:00 PM, law enforcement officers from the Yarmouth Police Department working with the DEA Cape Cod Resident Office, the Barnstable Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police served a search warrant at an apartment complex in Hyannis. The search warrant pertained to the possession and possible distribution of illegal drugs out of an apartment unit rented by the target of the investigation.

During the search, members of the Narcotics Division, DEA Cape Cod Office, Barnstable, and Mass State Police officers assisted by Yarmouth Police K9 Gauge located a large quantity of narcotics believed to be Cocaine, Fentanyl, and Ecstasy with a total weight of approximately 180 grams. Also seized was $12,000 in cash and items believed to be drug paraphernalia.

The following individual was arrested at the scene.

Arrest: Macedo, Luana

Address: Barnstable Rd Hyannis, MA

Age: 32

Charges: Trafficking Fentanyl 10 Grams or more.

Trafficking Cocaine 100-200 grams or more

Possession with intent to Distribute Class B (Ecstasy)

Macedo was later transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for booking and was later bailed on $5,000.00 cash bail, Macedo was arraigned at the Barnstable First District Court on Friday, March 31st.

Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445.



Media release and photos furnished by Yarmouth Police