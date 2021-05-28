Illegal Firearms Investigation Leads to Arrest

DENNIS – From Dennis Police: On May 27, 2021, after a two-week investigation into the possible possession of an illegal firearm, Dennis Police Detectives, along with members of the Yarmouth and Barnstable Police Departments, served a search warrant at 8 Plymouth Road, Yarmouth Port. During the search a 9mm Beretta handgun with a defaced serial number and three loaded large capacity magazines were located in the residence. The subject of the investigation, Vaughan Renaud, 28, of that address was placed under arrest and charged with illegal possession of a large capacity firearm, illegal possession of large capacity magazine, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, unlawful storage of a firearm and possessing ammunition without an FID card. Also seized during the search was a large quantity of marijuana and its derivatives worth an estimated $70,000 and additional firearms whose ownership was still in the process of being verified.

Renaud was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, May 28, 2021 in the Barnstable District Court.

The investigation is still considered open and more charges may be pending.