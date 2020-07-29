WELLFLEET – A baby was reportedly bitten by a dog in Wellfleet about 7 PM Wednesday. The incident happened at a location down a long a dirt road off Thoreau Way. The baby was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Wellfleet Animal Control is investigating the incident. Further details including the dog breed were not immediately available.
Infant rushed to hospital after being bitten by dog in Wellfleet
July 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
