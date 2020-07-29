You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Infant rushed to hospital after being bitten by dog in Wellfleet

July 29, 2020

WELLFLEET – A baby was reportedly bitten by a dog in Wellfleet about 7 PM Wednesday. The incident happened at a location down a long a dirt  road off Thoreau Way. The baby was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Wellfleet Animal Control is investigating the incident. Further details including the dog breed were not immediately available.

