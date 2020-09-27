You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Jeep crashes into pole in Yarmouth knocking out power

Jeep crashes into pole in Yarmouth knocking out power

September 27, 2020

YARMOUTH – A Jeep struck a utility pole in Yarmouth shortly before 12:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Town Brook Road. The driver was evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Power was knocked out in the area. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

