YARMOUTH – A Jeep struck a utility pole in Yarmouth shortly before 12:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Town Brook Road. The driver was evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Power was knocked out in the area. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Jeep crashes into pole in Yarmouth knocking out power
September 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
