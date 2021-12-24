Cotuit ambulance struck by patient EMTs were checking on

COTUIT – Luckily there were no serious injuries after an incident in Cotuit. According to reports, Cotuit Fire was called to the area of Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Santuit-Newtown Road shortly after 1 PM to check on a person reported slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. When the Cotuit EMTs arrived, the subject reportedly struck their ambulance and took off. Late reports say that Barnstable Police have located the subject and taken him into custody.

Barnstable Police tell confirm the incident involving a white Chevy pickup striking the Cotuit FD ambulance and reported Patrick Eugene Frieh, 28, of Sandwich was taken into the custody and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of property damage (2 counts), operating negligently to endanger, failing to stop for police and a marked lanes violation. Frieh is expected to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday.