DENNIS – A fire was reported at a house in Dennis shortly after 1 PM Friday. The house was located on Fisk Street between Pond and Pleasant Street. The fire and appeared to be in the garage area. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and checked for further fire spread. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire reported at house in Dennis
November 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
