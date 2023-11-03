You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire reported at house in Dennis

Fire reported at house in Dennis

November 3, 2023

DENNIS – A fire was reported at a house in Dennis shortly after 1 PM Friday. The house was located on Fisk Street between Pond and Pleasant Street. The fire and appeared to be in the garage area. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and checked for further fire spread. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

