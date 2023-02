HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: As a result of the investigation into the stabbing of a 17-year-old on Monday at the Cape Cod Mall, a 15-year-old male juvenile was identified as the suspect in this assault and was subsequently taken into custody. He was held on $5,000 cash bail pending arraignment in Barnstable Juvenile Court.

The victim was treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island and is expected to make a full recovery.

Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN