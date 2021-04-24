You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Kayaker rescued after getting carried out in current off Sandy Neck

April 24, 2021

WEST BARNSTABLE – A kayaker was rescued after getting carried out in the current off Sandy Neck. West Barnstable and Sandwich units responded. A Mass Environmental Police boat was able to rescue the kayaker nearly a mile off shore. No injury was reported.

