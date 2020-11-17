BOURNE – Bourne and Joint Base Cape Cod firefighters were called to the Barnstable County House of Corrections about 8:30 AM Tuesday for a report of a kitchen fire. According to reports, a fire started on a hot plate and was knocked down with an extinguisher before firefighters arrived. Heavy smoke had to be ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported.
Kitchen fire causes smoke at Barnstable House of Correction
November 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
