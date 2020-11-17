You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Kitchen fire causes smoke at Barnstable House of Correction

November 17, 2020

BOURNE – Bourne and Joint Base Cape Cod firefighters were called to the Barnstable County House of Corrections about 8:30 AM Tuesday for a report of a kitchen fire. According to reports, a fire started on a hot plate and was knocked down with an extinguisher before firefighters arrived. Heavy smoke had to be ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported.

