Kitchen fire reported in Yarmouth

November 2, 2020

YARMOUTH – Fire broke out in the kitchen of a home in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to 39 Kaycee’s Way about 2 PM. The fire was quickly put out with some damage to the cabinets. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

