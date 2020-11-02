YARMOUTH – Fire broke out in the kitchen of a home in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to 39 Kaycee’s Way about 2 PM. The fire was quickly put out with some damage to the cabinets. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Kitchen fire reported in Yarmouth
November 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
