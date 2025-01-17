Lane violation results in drug arrest



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of an Eastham woman Thursday morning. Felicia Daley, 54, was a passenger in a car that was driving up to a multi-lane intersection in the right lane. The lane the car was in was for traveling straight ahead or making a right turn. The left lane was designated for left turns only. As the light turned green, the car made a left turn from the right lane, crossing in front of traffic. A Yarmouth Police Detective, with his K9 partner Gauge, saw this and made a traffic stop.

During the stop, Daley was asked to step out of the car. While speaking to the detective, she admitted to being in possession of cocaine. Following a search, multiple bags of crack cocaine, fentanyl, and a crack pipe were discovered where she was sitting in the car.

Daley was arrested and charged with Possession of a Class A Drug, Possession of a Class B Drug and Possession of a Class B Drug with Intent to Distribute. She was arraigned on Thursday in Barnstable District Court.