Large power outage in Chatham



CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM.

Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we had an outage in Chatham when a piece of electrical (equipment) failed. We immediately closed off the flow of electricity to that portion of the electrical circuit. Meanwhile, using our ability to remotely re-route power around the damaged equipment, we were able to restore electricity to ~4000 customers in under 10 minutes.”