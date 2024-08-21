Update: Transmission line problem led to large power outages on the upper Cape and Martha’s Vineyard



BOURNE – Many residences on the upper Cape and Martha’s Vineyard woke up to no electricty. Some 25,000 customers in Bourne, Falmouth and Martha’s Vineyard were in the dark Wednesday morning.

By 9 AM the outage had been reduced to about 10,000 customers. A short time later the outage had been reduced to 1,000 customers.

Update: Eversource spokesperson Klye J. Costa tells CWN that Wednesday morning, approximately 27,000 customers on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard experienced a brief outage due to an issue with a transmission line that runs between Bourne and Falmouth and helps to supply power to Martha’s Vineyard. Thanks to the distribution automation technology installed on our system, power was fully restored to all customers within twenty minutes. As the cause of the issue is still currently unknown, our personnel have been dispatched to assess the transmission line and will remain on-site to conduct any necessary repairs.

Editor’s Note: As of 10:30 AM, the Eversource Outage Map was still showing about 500 customers in Bourne and Falmouth without power.