EASTHAM – A large tractor trailer snapped a utility pole in Eastham around 8 AM. Eastham Police warned motorists that the area of Nauset Road between Railroad Avenue and Route 6 will be closed for an extended period of time due to a tractor trailer unit colliding with a utility pole. Please avoid the area if possible, There were no injuries.
Large semi snaps utility pole in Eastham
July 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
