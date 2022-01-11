SANDWICH – Sandwich Firefighters responded to the Canal Generation Plant around 1:30 PM Tuesday after reports came in of a large steam release which sent debris into the air. Reports say it was a routine event at the plant and firefighters have left the area. There were no reports of power outages.
CWN is checking with officials for further details.
Large steam release from Canal Generation Plant causes alarm
January 11, 2022
