Large steam release from Canal Generation Plant causes alarm

January 11, 2022

COURTESY OF NRG ENERGY
The current plant in Sandwich.

SANDWICH – Sandwich Firefighters responded to the Canal Generation Plant around 1:30 PM Tuesday after reports came in of a large steam release which sent debris into the air. Reports say it was a routine event at the plant and firefighters have left the area. There were no reports of power outages.
CWN is checking with officials for further details.

