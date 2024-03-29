You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Large truck jackknifes and rolls over in Marstons Mills

March 29, 2024


MARSTONS MILLS – A dump truck with a trailer reportedly jackknifed and overturned in Marstons Mills. It happened about 8:20 AM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Cotuit Road (Route 130). No injuries were reported. Heavy traffic delays were expected in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photo courtesy of a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

