Lightning strikes, torrential rain as squall line moves across the Cape-Dennis residence extensively damage by strike

September 24, 2021

DENNIS PORT – A lightning strike may have sparked a basement fire in a house in Dennis Port sometime after 11 PM Friday evening. Firefighters from Harwich and Yarmouth also responded to the scene at 25 Country Lane where heavy smoke was detected in the basement. No injuries were reported.

WELLFLEET – A short time later, a lightning strike was reported in Wellflet on Joshua Cook Lane. Damaged was reported to the attic with smoke but no fire.

The National  Weather Service reported 1.32 inches of rain in Marstons Mills with 1.43 inches in East Dennis as a squall line crept across the Cape.

