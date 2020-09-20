You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Malfunctioning fireplace fills Provincetown condo with smoke

Malfunctioning fireplace fills Provincetown condo with smoke

September 19, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – An apparently malfunctioning fireplace caused smoke to fill a condo unit in Provincetown aturday evening. Firefighters were called to the Snug Harbor condos at 176 Bradford Street sometime after 8 PM. There was no fire but fans had to be set up to clear the smoke from the building. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 