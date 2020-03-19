MASHPEE – A malfunctioning hot water heater sparked a small fire in the basement of a home in Mashpee late Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to a Triton Way residence around 11:30 AM. Fire crews had to open an area around the appliance to make sure the fire was completely out. No injuries were reported.
Malfunctioning hot water heater sparks small fire in Mashpee
March 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
