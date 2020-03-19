You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Malfunctioning hot water heater sparks small fire in Mashpee

Malfunctioning hot water heater sparks small fire in Mashpee

March 19, 2020

MASHPEE – A malfunctioning hot water heater sparked a small fire in the basement of a home in Mashpee late Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to a Triton Way residence around 11:30 AM. Fire crews had to open an area around the appliance to make sure the fire was completely out. No injuries were reported.

