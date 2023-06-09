Man accused of assaulting voter with Trump sign in 2020 in trouble with the law again

COTUIT – A man arrested for assaulting a voter with a Trump sign in 2020 is in trouble with the law again. In a Barnstable Police Department report obtained by Cape Wide News, Ofc. Nicholas Stoner writes that shortly after midnight Friday morning he observed a black pickup truck at the Cotuit Town Docks and after running the license plate determined there was an active warrant for the registered owner Bladen Tisdell. When Ofc. Stoner advised Tisdell he was under arrest, he refused to comply prompting Stoner to pull his taser. When the taser was activated Tisdell told Stoner not to use it because it would cause the large pet snake around his neck to bite him.

According to the report, Tisdell got into his pickup truck and peeled out of the parking lot. Ofc. Stoner followed Tisdell at speeds up to 45 MPH. Tisdell also failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed double yellow lines several times. Tisdell then pulled into the driveway at a house on School Street that matched the address on the warrant. Stoner writes that he drew his service weapon and ordered Tisdell to keep his hands up. Tisdell then got his pitbull out of the pickup put his hands up and walked toward his front door. Ofc. Stoner writes the pitbull took an aggressive stance showing its teeth and growling. Tisdell then called the dog to him and both retreated into the house.

When backup arrived Tisdell was ordered over a loudspeaker to come out with his hands up. after multiple commands he came out of the back door and stated “you guys seriously have your guns out? Bitches.” and then retreated back into the house. When additional units arrived additional negotiation was attempted to no avail. After all efforts failed, Lt. Green instructed officers to use a ram on the front door. Once the door was opened further commands were given to Tisdell to which he did not comply. K9 Rocco effected a bite to Tidsell who was then placed in handcuffs. The report goes on to say Tisdell kicked Officer Eloy in the leg with a shod foot while he was being placed in an ambulance to be treated at Cape Cod Hospital for the K9 bite.

Tisdell was charged with the outstanding warrant, resisting arrest, failing to stop for police, failing to stop/yield, operating recklessly to endanger, speeding, marked lanes violation and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shot foot). He was due to be arraigned Friday morning in Barnstable District Court.

On November 3rd, 2020, Tisdell was arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly voter with a Trump sign at the precinct at the Osterville Fire Station (read the full story here). The mugshot at right is from that 2020 arrest.