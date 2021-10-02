BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling two stories from a roof in Bourne. Rescuers rushed to a Spinnaker Lane residence around 2 PM Saturday and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the ball field by Bourne Fire Station #4 on Barlow’s Landing Road. The victim was flown to an off Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after fall from roof in Bourne
October 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
