Man airlifted after fall from roof in Bourne

October 2, 2021

BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling two stories from a roof in Bourne. Rescuers rushed to a Spinnaker Lane residence around 2 PM Saturday and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the ball field by Bourne Fire Station #4 on Barlow’s Landing Road. The victim was flown to an off Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

