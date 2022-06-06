SANDWICH – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly falling about 20 feet from a ladder. The incident happened at a residence on Telbin Drive around 9:30 AM. Rescuers took the victim to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after fall off ladder in Sandwich
June 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
