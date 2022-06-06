You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after fall off ladder in Sandwich

Man airlifted after fall off ladder in Sandwich

June 6, 2022

SANDWICH – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly falling about 20 feet from a ladder. The incident happened at a residence on Telbin Drive around 9:30 AM. Rescuers took the victim to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

