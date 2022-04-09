You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after table saw accident in Harwich

Man airlifted after table saw accident in Harwich

April 9, 2022

HARWICH – A man suffered traumatic injuries to his hand in a reported table saw accident in Harwich. Rescuers were called to the 1200 block of Orleans Road (Route 39) sometime after 1:30 PM. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

