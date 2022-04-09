HARWICH – A man suffered traumatic injuries to his hand in a reported table saw accident in Harwich. Rescuers were called to the 1200 block of Orleans Road (Route 39) sometime after 1:30 PM. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after table saw accident in Harwich
April 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
