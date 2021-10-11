You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted with leg trauma in Barnstable

October 11, 2021

BARNSTABLE – A man was MedFlighted to a trauma center after reportedly suffering leg trauma while working on a boat engine around noon. The victim was taken from a Cindy Lane residence to meet the helicopter at Barnstable Municipal Airport. Further details were not immediately available.

