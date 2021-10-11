BARNSTABLE – A man was MedFlighted to a trauma center after reportedly suffering leg trauma while working on a boat engine around noon. The victim was taken from a Cindy Lane residence to meet the helicopter at Barnstable Municipal Airport. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted with leg trauma in Barnstable
October 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
