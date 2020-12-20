You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted with serious burns from Orleans

Man airlifted with serious burns from Orleans

December 20, 2020

Orleans Fire-Rescue/CWN

ORLEANS – A man reportedly suffered serious burns to his lower extremities in Orleans around 2:45 PM Sunday afternoon. Rescuers responded to a Quanset Road location. The victim was taken to the Orleans Middle School to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a burn center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 