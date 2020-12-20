ORLEANS – A man reportedly suffered serious burns to his lower extremities in Orleans around 2:45 PM Sunday afternoon. Rescuers responded to a Quanset Road location. The victim was taken to the Orleans Middle School to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a burn center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted with serious burns from Orleans
December 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
