Man arrested in connection with series of car B&Es in Wareham



WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: On September 24, 2024, officers from the Patrol Division investigated several B&E’s to motor vehicles in the Onset section of town. Officers were able to obtain surveillance video from the area in an attempt to identify the suspect. Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division started their investigation into the recent B&E’s. Detective’s located a male in the Onset Center area matching the description of the male observed in the surveillance video.

The male was identified as, Kristopher Foley, thirty-six (36) years old, of Beverly, MA. Foley was in possession of a backpack and stolen items from the recent B&E’s. Foley was placed in custody without incident. Foley also had two (2) outstanding arrest warrants out of Lynn District Court for similar offenses.

Foley was charged with; trespassing, B&E to a motor vehicle nighttime, and receiving stolen property under $1200.

Foley was arraigned at Wareham District Court.

Chief Walter Correia applauded the collaborative effort between the Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigations Division.