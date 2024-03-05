Man charged with 2nd OUI in less than 2 months in Oak Bluffs

OAK BLUFFS – Oak Bluffs Police say you may remember their post from January 20, 2024, when we reported that OBPD officers responded to a motor vehicle crash between the bridges on Sea View Avenue. The male operator, Joao Batista Ferreira Soares Do Carmo, was subsequently arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Marked Lanes Violation for that incident.

Sunday night at approximately 10:53 PM, during the Sunday, March 3rd, 2024 evening shift, our officers checked on a male party who appeared to be sleeping in the drivers seat of a parked and running vehicle on Kennebec Avenue near the police station.

The male was identified as Mr. Soares Do Carmo, the same male who crashed and was arrested back in January.

After a roadside investigation, officers formed the opinion that Soares Do Carmo was again operating under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently placed under arrest for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol, Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle and Operating a Motor Vehicle after License Suspension.

Mr. Soares Do Carmo now has two open and pending OUI Alcohol cases in under two months. He was arraigned today in the Edgartown District Court on his new case. His bail has been revoked on the first case and he remains in custody at the Dukes County Jail.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.