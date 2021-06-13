FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that on Sunday, a party walked into the Falmouth police station and reported that he and another male were approached by a suspect, and they were made to drive the suspect to various locations in Falmouth and Bourne while under the impression that the suspect was armed with a knife and gun. The investigative efforts led officers as well as a BCSO canine team to a campsite located in the area of the Trade Center on Spring Bars Road. The suspect was located and taken into custody without incident and charged with Armed Kidnapping and Armed Assault. He was held on 15,000.00 bail.
Man charged with armed kidnapping and armed assault after Falmouth incident
June 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Two Agencies Collaborate to Help Pet Owners
- Utility Promotes Use of Electric Vehicles
- Harwich Selectmen Revisit Failed Articles
- Animal Rescue League to Fully Reopen Brewster Location
- CapeCod.com’s Top 5 News Stories This Week
- Survey for Falmouth Complete Streets Project is Open
- Barnstable Graduation, Auto Show Rescheduled by Weather
- Diver Badly Bruised After Being Caught in Whale’s Mouth
- Lobster Diver Injured When Caught in Whale’s Mouth
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Reopening and Nero’s Bill with State Rep. Steven Xiarhos
- Sunday Journal – Ruth Provost with the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Ropeless Fishing Gear with Dr. Hannah Myers
- Barnstable Teacher Placed on Leave Following Physical Altercation