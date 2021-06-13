You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man charged with armed kidnapping and armed assault after Falmouth incident

Man charged with armed kidnapping and armed assault after Falmouth incident

June 13, 2021


FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that on Sunday, a party walked into the Falmouth police station and reported that he and another male were approached by a suspect, and they were made to drive the suspect to various locations in Falmouth and Bourne while under the impression that the suspect was armed with a knife and gun. The investigative efforts led officers as well as a BCSO canine team to a campsite located in the area of the Trade Center on Spring Bars Road. The suspect was located and taken into custody without incident and charged with Armed Kidnapping and Armed Assault. He was held on 15,000.00 bail.

