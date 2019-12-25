You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm

Man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm

December 24, 2019

Michael A. Carter

WAREHAMFrom Wareham Police: On Monday, December 23, 2019 at12:00 p.m., Wareham Police responded to an address in East Wareham for suspicious activity. It was reported that an unknown male suspect was on the back porch of a home and fled prior to arrival of police, leaving behind a cooler. Officer Steve Joy observed a loaded .32 caliber revolver in the cooler, which he immediately secured. While continuing his investigation the suspect returned to the scene, and was placed under arrest by Officer Joy.

Michael A. Carter (26), of 2 Hardy Road, East Wareham is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card. Carter was held overnight pending an appearance at Wareham District Court. Further investigation into this incident is ongoing.

