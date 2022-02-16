Man claiming to be Kennedy relative arrested for spray painting at Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port

HYANNIS PORT – A Saratoga Springs, NY man who claims he as a grandson of the Kennedy family was arrested at the Kennedy family compound late Tuesday night after being observed spray painting on the property. In a Barnstable Police report obtained by Cape Wide News, Ptl. Lariviere writes that he was dispatched about 10:30 PM to Fortes Beach in Hyannis Port for a suspicious vehicle. The reporting party related that he knew the vehicle belonged to 32-year-old Anthony Thomas Putnam who had been previously seen in the Hyannis Port area claiming to be a Kennedy relative. According to the police report, Putnam was encountered on a front porch of the residence this past Thanksgiving but left when approached by staff and no report was filed. At the time, Putnam had a box he claimed was DNA evidence linking him to the Kennedys.

Ptl. Lariviere reports that he then responded to the Kennedy property on Marchant Avenue and observed a male spray painting in the driveway. When asked what he was doing, Putnam stated “I am family”. Putnam rambled on about being a Kennedy. Putnam was then arrested for Injury to Real and Personal Property. Ptl. Lariviere writes that spray painted in red paint in the driveway was “ANTHONY PUTNAM I” and in the snow in the front yard “was a star and Anthony Putnam 2/15/22 I AM (deleted deleted) KENNEDYS GRANDSON”. Putnam was due to be arraigned Wendesday morning in Barnstable District Court.