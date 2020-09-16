Man detained by Bourne Police after stopping in rotary, dancing around and throwing cash in the air



BOURNE – Bourne Police report that at 1043 AM Wednesday, a police cruiser was parked in the grass area at the center of the Bourne East Rotary. The officer was monitoring for traffic violations at the time when he observed a vehicle stop in the roadway, blocking traffic near the CVS pharmacy. The rotary is a heavy traveled area, particularly at this time of day. A man exited the vehicle and began immediately throwing items from the bed of the truck into the road and at passing cars. As the officer attempted to engage the man in conversation, he ignored the officer and climbed onto the roof of his vehicle where he began dancing while gesturing to passing motorists.

Repeated attempts to get the man down off the vehicle ended when he told the officer that “what was going to happen today was we gonna die.” The man then jumped from the roof, lunged into his vehicle, out of sight only to emerge quickly again with his hands out of sight and facing away from the officer. Based on his statements and actions, the officer drew his service weapon. The man then abruptly spun towards the officers with his hands raised, holding a stack of US currency. He then turned away again and walked out into traffic throwing the money in the air. This action caused numerous vehicles to stop and motorists to exit their vehicles.

The officer followed behind, still attempting to engage the man. While walking up the exit ramp away from the rotary, the man suddenly stopped, turned towards the officer and quickly advanced on the officer. The officer, having holstered his service weapon, drew his Taser and ordered him to stop. The man continued to advance while clenching his fists and making bizarre statements to the officer. The officer deployed his Taser which stopped the man’s advance, at which point the officer was able to gain compliance. Additional officers arrived and the man was secured and later taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.