Man facing felony drug charges after traffic stop for speeding in Plymouth





PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Police report that on Friday, January 10th, 2025, an officer initiated a traffic stop on Cherry Street for a vehicle observed traveling significantly over the speed limit. During the stop, the operator, identified as Michael Botelho (right). An RMV check revealed that the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured, prompting the officer to call for a tow and conduct an inventory of the vehicle’s contents.

During the vehicle inventory, the officer discovered a black digital scale with white residue, plastic sandwich bags, and a backpack containing multiple individually packaged corner-cut baggies of white powder, later field-tested and confirmed to be cocaine. Additional evidence,

including a large amount of cash, was located on Mr. Botelho’s person and inside the vehicle. The total weight of the seized cocaine was approximately 55.3 grams. Mr. Botelho was taken into custody without incident and transported to Plymouth Police Headquarters, where the evidence was processed.

Mr. Botelho was charged with the following offenses:

M.G.L. Chapter 94C Section 32E/B: Trafficking in Cocaine (2nd Tier), 36 grams or more, less than 100 grams.

M.G.L. Chapter 94C Section 32/AG: Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B (Cocaine).

M.G.L. Chapter 94C Section 34/C: Possession of Class B (Cocaine).

M.G.L. Chapter 90 Section 34J: Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

M.G.L. Chapter 90 Section 9/B: Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

This incident highlights the importance of proactive traffic enforcement and its role in addressing illegal