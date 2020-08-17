Man facing multiple charges after firing several shots at Hyannis hotel

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Friday, August 14, 2020, 18-year old Keethain Joseph of Dennis was arrested at a hotel in Hyannis for Carrying a firearm without a license, Assault by means of a dangerous weapon, Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, Unlawful possession of ammunition.

On Friday afternoon at approximately 2:40 p.m., Barnstable Police Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to a local hotel in Hyannis for reports of a man with a gun attempting to gain access to one of the rooms. Upon arrival officers observed Joseph attempting to gain access to one of the rooms and saw a firearm in the waistband of his shorts. While being taken into custody, Joseph attempted to retrieve the firearm from his waistband, but was stopped and secured by Lieutenant Michael Riley, Sergeants Kevin Fullam and Joseph Green, and Patrol Officers Nicholas Atcheson and Kristina Gustafson. After being secured it was discovered that the firearm Joseph was carrying had the serial numbers filed off of it. Joseph also had several rounds of ammunition as well as a spent shell casing on his person.

The on-scene investigation revealed that Joseph had also discharged the firearm several times from the room’s balcony, which overlooks the hotel’s outdoor swimming pool, just prior to officers being called to the scene. A search warrant revealed a second spent shell casing and more ammunition in the hotel room where Joseph fired the gun from.

Joseph was transported to the Barnstable Police Department where he was booked on charges of Carrying a firearm withoit a license, assualt by means of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Joseph was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was held pending a dangerousneww hearing on August 19, 2020. If convicted, Joseph faces a mandatory minimum of 1 year incarceration for the charge of Carrying a firearm without an LTC.