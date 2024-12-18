Man facing numerous charges after alleged shoplifting incident in Wareham



WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: On December 16, 2024, at approximately 3:30 pm, Wareham officers were dispatched to Target, located at 2421 Cranberry Highway, for an active shoplifter. When officers arrived on location, the shoplifter identified as, John Vacchino Jr., sixty-five (65) years old of New Bedford, MA left the store and got into an awaiting vehicle. Officers encountered the vehicle as it was attempting to exit the parking lot. When Wareham officers stopped the vehicle Vacchino Jr., who was the passenger of the vehicle fled the vehicle. Wareham officers chased Vacchino Jr. on foot through the parking lot. After a brief foot pursuit Vacchino Jr. was placed in custody. Vacchino Jr. was in possession of tools to defeat security devices.

Throughout the course of the investigation it was learned that Vacchino Jr. had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Carroll County Sheriff’s Department in New Hampshire, and four (4) outstanding warrants out of various courts in Massachusetts.

In addition to the five (5) outstanding arrest warrants Vacchino Jr. was charged with; Shoplifting, two (2) counts of Unlawful removal of deactivation/anti-theft device, Unlawful Possession of anti-theft deactivator/remover, and Fugitive from justice.

John Vacchino Jr. sixty-five (65) of New Bedford, MA was held without bail, and was arraigned at Wareham District, on December 17, 2024.