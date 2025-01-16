Man facing terrorism threat charge after incident at Steamship Authority terminal on Martha’s Vineyard

TISBURY – From Tisbury Police: On Wednesday January 15th, 2025 at approximately 9 PM, the Tisbury Police received a call from someone stating they had found a revolver with a lock on it, but that the weapon was not loaded. Tisbury officers initially responded to the Steamship Authority to speak with the reporting party. The same individual that reported finding the gun, David Anthony Capato, 56, of Edgartown, then threw the gun into a blue mailbox near the terminal, and them retreated back to his car.

Officers tried to get more information from Capato but he became uncooperative and then stated that he has multiple guns and an explosive device in his car. His vehicle was parked in the drop off area in front of the terminal. Capato threatened to “vaporize” anyone that came near the vehicle stating that he had a trigger. He added that he had the experience and knew what he was talking about. Officers then being concerned that he had a Vehicle Born Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) requested assistance and shortly after, Tisbury officers, along with other officers, cleared the terminal, the SSA Parking Lot, the incoming ferry and surrounding area of all non-law enforcement personnel. The Tactical Response Team was requested to respond to help with securing the scene and defusing the situation.

It took a couple of hours of a negotiator speaking with Capato to get him to peacefully exit his vehicle and be taken into custody without incident. He was found to be wearing a body-worn camera. It was also later found out that he had been walking around the terminal for a while before the incident.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was also activated and utilized the MSP Air Wing to land at Veterans Memorial Field. MSP EOD confirmed that his vehicle, the SSA Terminal and the freight boat that was in port at the start of the incident did not contain any explosive devices. A M4 assault rifle was recovered from Capato’s vehicle. The gun, identified as a revolver, was recovered from the USPS mailbox outside of the terminal.

Capato is facing charges of disorderly conduct, threats to commit a crime, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm, during the commission of a felony, witness intimidation, and terroristic threats. This investigating moving forward will be in cooperation with the United States Postal Inspection Service, Joint Terrorism Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF).