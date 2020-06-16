You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured after falling down elevator shift at a Falmouth construction site

Man injured after falling down elevator shift at a Falmouth construction site

June 16, 2020

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportly falling down an elevator shaft in Falmouth. It happened around 11:30 AM Tuesday at a construction site at at a former campground at 836 Palmer Avenue. Rescuers used a stokes basket to extricate the victim who was taken to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

