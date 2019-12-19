ORLEANS – A man was injured after a pallet reportedly fell on him trapping his leg. The incident happened sometime after 2:15 PM at a location on Rayber Road. Firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly extricated the victim who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available
Man injured after pallet falls on him in Orleans
December 19, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
