Man injured after pallet falls on him in Orleans

December 19, 2019

ORLEANS – A man was injured after a pallet reportedly fell on him trapping his leg. The incident happened sometime after 2:15 PM at a location on Rayber Road. Firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly extricated the victim who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available

