ORLEANS – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 15 feet off a roof in Orleans Monday afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 3 PM at a residence on Nickerson Road. The victim was conscious and taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in fall from roof in Orleans
November 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pfizer Says Early Data Signals COVID-19 Vaccine is Effective
- World Markets Rise on Relief Over U.S. Election Outcome
- Trump Faces Calls to Work with Biden Team on Transition
- Referendum on Trump Shatters Turnout Records
- Plimoth Patuxet Weathers Ongoing Pandemic
- Cape Cod 5 Donates to Veterans Outreach Center
- Earthquake felt on Cape Cod, Rhode Island
- 4 C’s Wins 12 Medallion Awards
- Harwich Teacher Named Winner of Skillful Teachers 2020
- Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US
- Complete Streets Project Prepares Final Draft with Public Input
- Baker Announces Measures to Protect Health of Older Adults
- Barnstable County Human Rights Commission Opens Nomination Period