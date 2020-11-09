You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in fall from roof in Orleans

Man injured in fall from roof in Orleans

November 9, 2020

ORLEANS – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 15 feet off a roof in Orleans Monday afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 3 PM at a residence on Nickerson Road. The victim was conscious and taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 