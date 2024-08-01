Bicyclist injured on trail in Brewster

BREWSTER – A man was injured on a walking trail in Brewster sometime before 11 AM Thursday. Fire crews responded to the Training Loop Trail off Freeman’s Way. The victim was located and brought out in an ATV to the roadway to meet am ambulance for transport to Cape Cod Hospital.

Update: Brewster Fire reports they received a call from an injured bicyclist on a hiking trail at 10:37 AM Thursday morning. Multiple fire department units responded to the Training Loop Trail off Freeman’s Way. It took firefighters approximately one and a half hours to locate and remove the patient using the department’s all-terrain utility vehicle from the thickly wooded trails between Route 6 and Freeman’s Way. The patient was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another example of outstanding work by Brewster firefighters!