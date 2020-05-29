You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man pulled from Provincetown Harbor after falling off bulkhead at downtown parking lot

May 28, 2020

Provincetown Police work to revive a man who fell into Provincetown Harbor. The boater in the foreground rescued the man from the water. Tim Caldwell/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – Swift action saved a man’s life in Provincetown Thursday evening. About 7:30 PM, reports came in of a man in the water unresponsive between Macmillan Wharf and Fisherman’s Wharf downtown. According to reports, the man fell off the bulkhead in the rear of the Municipal Parking Lot between the two piers. A man in a small boat was able to rescue the man and he was brought onto the town courtesy float where Provincetown Police quickly arrived and were able to to revive him. The victim was conscious when he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

