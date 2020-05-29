Man pulled from Provincetown Harbor after falling off bulkhead at downtown parking lot

PROVINCETOWN – Swift action saved a man’s life in Provincetown Thursday evening. About 7:30 PM, reports came in of a man in the water unresponsive between Macmillan Wharf and Fisherman’s Wharf downtown. According to reports, the man fell off the bulkhead in the rear of the Municipal Parking Lot between the two piers. A man in a small boat was able to rescue the man and he was brought onto the town courtesy float where Provincetown Police quickly arrived and were able to to revive him. The victim was conscious when he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to Cape Cod Hospital.