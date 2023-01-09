Man reported missing after spending New Years Eve weekend in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Police Department is assisting the Malden Police Department by seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bruce Crowley. Bruce was reported missing by a family member last Wednesday after a New Year’s Eve weekend stay in Provincetown.

Crowley is described as a white male, age 56, about 5’ 8 inches tall, with brown eyes and grey hair.

Crowley was last operating a 2011 Mini Cooper color grey with a Massachusetts license plate. This vehicle has been located by police in a parking lot in Provincetown.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Provincetown Police Department at 508-487-1212 or the Malden Police Department at 781-397-7171.

