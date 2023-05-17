HYANNIS – A man reportedly suffered a traumatic arm injury while using a saw in Hyannis. It happened about 2:45 PM Wednesday at a residence on Kelley Road. The victim was rushed to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man rushed to off-Cape trauma center after saw accident in Hyannis
May 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
