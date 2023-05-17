You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man rushed to off-Cape trauma center after saw accident in Hyannis

Man rushed to off-Cape trauma center after saw accident in Hyannis

May 17, 2023

HYANNIS – A man reportedly suffered a traumatic arm injury while using a saw in Hyannis. It happened about 2:45 PM Wednesday at a residence on Kelley Road. The victim was rushed to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

