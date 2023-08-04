SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling off a roof in Sandwich late Friday morning. The incident happened about 11:15 AM on Popple Bottom Road. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured after falling from roof in Sandwich
August 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
