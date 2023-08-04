You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured after falling from roof in Sandwich

Man seriously injured after falling from roof in Sandwich

August 4, 2023

SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling off a roof in Sandwich late Friday morning. The incident happened about 11:15 AM on Popple Bottom Road. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 