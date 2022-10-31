SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling off a boat onto a dock. The incident happened at the Sandwich Marina off Ed Moffitt Drive around 10 AM Monday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Henry T. Wing School on Water Street to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall from boat at Sandwich Marina
October 31, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Provincetown Gets Funding for Housing Project Sidewalks
- Candidates for State Rep. Share Their Priorities
- Champ Homes Receives Grant for Transitional Housing
- Powerball Jackpot Sits at $1 Billion
- WHOI Boat Helps with Sinking Ship Rescue
- Feds Unveil Plan to Grow Wind Power While Sparing Rare Whale
- Cape Symphony Celebrates Children’s Music
- AAA Offers Halloween Safety Tips
- Healey Endorses Buckley for Barnstable County Sheriff
- Experts Hopeful for Right Whale Rebound, Though New Challenges Ahead
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidates for Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr and Chris Lauzon
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidates for 1st Barnstable District State Rep. Chris Flanagan, Abe Kasparian and Tracy Post
- COVID Money to Benefit Cape Cod Water Quality, Housing