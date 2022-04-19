HYANNIS – A man was seriously injured after falling off a ladder in Hyannis. The victim reportedly fell about 12 feet at a property on Center Street by Spring Street. The victim was transported under a trauma alert to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Hyannis
April 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
