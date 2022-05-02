You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Yarmouth

Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Yarmouth

May 2, 2022

YARMOUTH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling off a ladder. Rescuers responded to an Exeter Road residence sometime before 4 PM and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport. The victim was flown to an off Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

