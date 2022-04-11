You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from roof in Hyannis

April 11, 2022

HYANNIS – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling off a roof in Hyannis. It happened about 5:30 PM at the Church Bell Apartment at 211 Main Street, a 2 1/2 story building. The victim was rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Further details were not immediately available.

