HYANNIS – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling off a roof in Hyannis. It happened about 5:30 PM at the Church Bell Apartment at 211 Main Street, a 2 1/2 story building. The victim was rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall from roof in Hyannis
April 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
